City Of West Palm Beach Approves Southern Blvd Name Change To Honor Trump

The West Palm Beach City Commission has approved the ceremonial renaming of a four-mile stretch of Southern Boulevard to "President Donald J. Trump Boulevard."

The stretch runs from Palm Beach International Airport to the area where Southern turns into South Ocean Boulevard, near Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach.

The state passed a law allowing the renaming to happen, but needed approval from all local governments in which the area runs. The County and town of Palm Beach had previously approved the move before last night's West Palm Beach vote.

Commissioners voted 4 to 1 to approve it after the city attorney said state transportation officials didn't plan to put any markers within city limits, only at the intersections of Southern and Kirk Road, in unincorporated West Palm Beach and at Southern and South Ocean, in Palm Beach.

The lone dissenting vote was from Commissioner Shalonda Warren.