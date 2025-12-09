State Investigates 6-Year-Old's Death In Go-Kart Accident On Treasure Coast

An adventure park remains closed while the death of a six-year-old is under investigation.

Port St. Lucie Police say there was an accident involving a go-kart that the victim was riding on Saturday night. She was airlifted to the hospital and died the next day.

Stephon Jennings says he's witnessed previous crashes while filming promotional videos at Urban Air Adventure Park.

"The workers weren't really doing any due diligence to educate the kids, let them know how to actually properly drive the kart, so it was kind of more of a free-for-all when you get out there."

CBS 12 reports the parent company of the park has been sued and settled multiple times in the past, including one case involving a 10-year-old who fell 20-feet off a zipline, but recovered from the fall.