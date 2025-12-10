Tampa Woman With Bullet In Brain Sues Apartment Complex

TAMPA -- A woman shot in the head while attending a birthday party with friends is suing the apartment complex where it happened.

26-year-old Erinique Moore was wounded when a man arrived and shot through a window after trying to force his way into the party in September. Her attorneys say she spent 42 days in intensive care and patient rehab. Doctors say the bullet cannot be removed without risking her life. Her attorneys say she is dealing with lifelong effects of a traumatic brain injury, along with physical and neurological deficiencies. Moore's mother says she is unable to provide care for her 22-month-old daughter.

The attorneys are suing Rivertree Landing Apartments and ZRS Management, claiming they failed to maintain "basic" security even though the property and neighborhood were known for violent incidents. The property allegedly had no access control, surveillance cameras or security personnel.

Maegan Bridwell with the Haggard Law Firm is one of the attorneys representing Moore. She says Florida law requires apartment owners and managers to assess the crime danger in the neighborhood and complex, and provide adequate security. "This should have never happened. We're calling for change. We're begging property owners to do better," Bridwell said.

We've reached out to the operators of the complex for comment.

Photo: Brandstory Communications/Ligori and Ligori/Haggard Law Firm