Crime Stoppers Playing Cards Issued To Help Solve Cold Cases

Playing cards could lead to solving a cold case.

That's the hopes of Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County, as they launched their "Unsolved Playing Cards" deck this week.

"The deck includes homicide cases, missing persons and unidentified remains, and our hope is to get the community involved in helping us solve these crimes."

Executive Director of the nonprofit, Angela Barnard, says each of the 52 cards covers a different case.

Crime Stoppers President Sherri Cole shares a really sad fact...

"You'll see when you go through the deck that some of our victims are very young. We've got a one-year-old that's in our deck. Help us get a child killer off the streets."

The cases include the murders of Nancy Bochicchio and her seven-year-old daughter Joey. The two were found bound and shot to death inside their SUV at the Town Center Mall in Boca Raton 18 years ago today, December 12, 2007.

"These decks represent our ongoing commitment to pursuing justice for victims and their families. Every case matters."

West Palm Beach Police Chief Tony Araujo says his agency also has some cases featured in the deck, including the 1984 disappearance and believed homicide of eight-year-old Christy Luna. She's the 4-of-spades.