West Palm Beach Road Closures For Palm Beach Marathon

A major road closure in downtown West Palm Beach for the U.S. Polo Association Palm Beaches Marathon, which runs all weekend.

Crews have shut down Flagler Drive, along the Intracoastal, between Banyan Boulevard and Lakeview Avenue, and tomorrow, the closure runs even further south to Southern Boulevard.

The roadway is expected to reopen on Monday morning at 7.

It's also making things a little trickier for people to drive between West Palm Beach and Palm Beach. They're being asked to use the Southern Boulevard Bridge or Royal Park Bridge, since the Flagler Bridge will not be open to vehicle traffic throughout the weekend.