Debut Of 'Golf Channel Games' Tees Off At Trump National Jupiter

The "Golf Channel Games" debuts tonight at Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter, featuring teams led by Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy.

The teams will compete for points in five competitions with time as a factor in most of them.

McIlroy says it's an opportunity to showcase the game in a different way, comparing the Golf Channel Games to the Home Run Derby in Major League Baseball.

You can watch at 7:30 p.m. on the Golf Channel and USA Network.

If you want to attend, the cheapest option is the general admission ticket, priced at just over $81. Or you could go with the Grand Ballroom Experience for over $1,300 per person.

Meanwhile, Scheffler has been named the 2025 PGA Tour Player of the Year for the fourth consecutive time. That's a feat matched only by Tiger Woods.