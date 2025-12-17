Signs Point To Pres. Trump Spending The Holidays At Mar-A-Lago

It appears that President Trump will be spending the holidays in Palm Beach.

The town is announcing the closure of South Ocean Boulevard, between South County Road and Southern Boulevard, near Mar-a-Lago.

That begins on Friday morning at 5, while the FAA has a VIP Movement alert taking affect for the air above Palm Beach International Airport at 11:30 tomorrow night.

It remains in effect until January 4th, while the road closure is in effect "until further notice."

There has been no official word yet from the White House.