Martin County Sheriff's Office Gets $738K From State Immigration Board

The Martin County Sheriff's Office gets a large infusion of funding from the state to assist with immigration enforcement.

$738,000 of the more than $2 million earmarked by the state for local law enforcement efforts have gone to MCSO.

The money is from the State Board of Immigration Enforcement and will be used on new equipment, including Tasers, a rapid DNA machine, radios, camera systems and more.

St. Lucie, Indian River and Palm Beach Counties received money last month, but a state dashboard on ICE encounters shows Martin has the second most in the state.

The grants ensure residents aren't paying for federal-level enforcement, according to Sheriff John Budensiek.