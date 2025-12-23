BICE Manager Free From Alligator Alcatraz According To Family Members

The family of a well-known restaurant manager says he is out of Alligator Alcatraz.

53-year-old Jose Gonzalez manages the popular Worth Avenue restaurant BICE and was taken into ICE custody earlier this month.

Supporters include Democrat Congresswoman Lois Frankel, who says he did not belong in the Everglades detainment facility.

Speaking with CBS 12 News, she calls Gonzalez "the example of a person who is not violent, who is productive, who is really loved by this community."

Gonzalez's attorney claims the man has been in the country for nearly thirty years and is here legally with a valid work permit tied to an asylum case.

Federal immigration officials have not provided details but Gonzalez's brother confirms he is back in Palm Beach.