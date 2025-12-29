Police Warn About FDIC Scam That Cost A Stuart Resident $10K

Police in Stuart are putting out a warning after a scammer stole $10,000 from a resident.

Detectives say the crook posed as an FDIC investigator and told the victim that bank employees were under investigation. He then convinced the victim to withdraw the cash, purchase a lockbox and meet with the scammer in a public place before handing over the cash.

Police say that the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, banks, and law enforcement will never ask anyone to withdraw cash and hand it over in public.

They urge anyone who receives a call like this to hang up and contact law enforcement.