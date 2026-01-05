Martin Sheriff Warns Young Drivers To Be Safe After Three Lives Lost

The Martin County Sheriff is urging young drivers to be safe behind the wheel.

This after two deadly crashes claimed the lives of two teens and a 20-year-old.

"(A) Parents worst nightmare and this is no way to start off the new year."

Sheriff John Budensiek says a 17-year old boy who attended Martin County High School and a 16-year-old Jupiter girl were both killed and a 13-year old passenger was hospitalized in serious injuries. In that crash, the car they were in was exiting I-95 at a "significant speed" and ran a stop sign, getting "T-boned" by another vehicle.

Another accident involved a 20-year old driver who lost control of his vehicle and slammed into a tree. Both happened in Hobe Sound, and both happened late at night.

"Late night driving is always something that I would discourage...people are more distracted. DUI crashes are always higher and I worry about youth out driving late at night."

The sheriff urges drivers to slow down, remain attentive and use extra caution during nighttime hours.