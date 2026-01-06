FWC Releases Preliminary '25 Manatee Mortality Statistics

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is out with its preliminary data on manatee mortality for 2025.

FWC reports 628 manatee deaths last year, with Brevard County leading the way at 118 fatalities. There were seven deaths in Palm Beach County, nine in Martin, four in St. Lucie and one in Indian River.

Boats are blamed in nearly 100 of the deaths.

The 628 is lower than the five-year average of 719, but it is higher than 2024 when 556 manatees died in Florida waters.

It's possible that these numbers may grow a bit since the statistics are through December 26th and not 2025's final numbers.

Wildlife officials urge boaters to slow down, stay alert, and help protect manatees.