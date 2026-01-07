Boca Raton Votes To Continue Discussing Luring California Tech Company

Boca Raton leaders are moving ahead with discussions to bring a California-based quantum computing company to the city.

Last night's unanimous vote was not a final decision, but a resolution tied to the company, despite its name not being made public so as to protect its identity while negotiations continue.

City Manager Mark Sohaney says Boca Raton would pay up to half a million dollars in economic development incentives to lure the business.

"It is a tax credit and we do get state money at a 12 to 1 ratio."

The company is reportedly also weighing a move to North Carolina or Tennesse.

The state is also offering the company incentives, grants and tax credits starting at more than $6.5 million.

100 jobs with 6-figure salaries are expected to be created if the proposal goes through. But the company is also reportedly considering moving to cities in two other states or staying in California.

