Costco Depot To Open In Tradition Neighborhood Of Port St. Lucie

Costco is bringing more than 500 jobs to the Treasure Coast when it opens its new distribution center this March.

The Costco Depot in the Tradition neighborhood of Port St. Lucie will include two facilities that will total 1.87 million square feet.

The first phase of the project consists of a 595,000 square-foot cold and dry storage facility and the second phase will consist of an over 1-million square-foot dry goods distribution center.

It's expected to be the main distributor for all of Florida's Costco stores.