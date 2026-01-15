Testimony Underway In Semmie Williams Trial For Teen Ryan Rogers' Murder

Witness testimony is underway in the murder trial of Semmie Williams, a homeless drifter accused of killing a teen in Palm Beach Gardens.

During opening statements, prosecutor Richard Clausi set the stage for jurors.

"Random violence struck down 14-year-old Ryan Rogers when he was attacked, stabbed and left to die in the woods...five minutes left on a bike ride that he will never get to finish."

A defense attorney told the jury that Williams believed he was being targeted and "gangstalked" by an organization that included law enforcement. She says he left Miami on Tri-Rail for Palm Beach County to escape the "torment" and discovered Rogers in the woods.

Not realizing the teen was still alive, the defense claims Williams left. His sunglasses were found on the scene, but the attorney says all evidence the state has is circumstantial.

Even though Williams is being tried for First Degree Murder, Judge Cymonie Rowe ruled out the possibility of the death penalty because of an intellectual disability.

The judge told jurors to expect the trial to last until at least the middle of next week.