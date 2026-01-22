Indian River State College Offers Free Tuition To High School Seniors

High school seniors on the Treasure Coast can go to college tuition-free.

Indian River State College unveils its "Promise Program," which offers the Class of 2026 the opportunity to get a two-year Associates Degree without any tuition payments.

It was presented yesterday at St. Lucie West Centennial High School, where students tell CBS 12 they quickly signed up.

The program removes things like family income limits and high school GPA requirements. This applies to all current high school seniors in Martin, St. Lucie, Indian River and Okeechobee counties.

Students will still be responsible for fees, books etc.

The deadline to apply is July 13th.