Man Arrested For Sleeping At Wawa With His Privates Exposed

St. Lucie County Sheriff's officials say they've arrested a man who was sound asleep in the driver's seat of his car, with his privates exposed.
38-year-old Kevin Michael Curtin of Bradenton was parked outside a Fort Pierce Wawa early this morning.
Deputies say they received multiple calls from people who saw the man who was charged with indecent exposure.
The sheriff's office, in a statement, says that early morning convenience store stops are best limited to "coffee, fuel, and possibly a morning snack," not actions that lead to an arrest.