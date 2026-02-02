Boating Safety Course Offered Free In Honor Of Teen Who Was Lost At Sea

A free boating safety and ocean stewardship course is being launched next month in Palm Beach County.

Loggerhead Marinelife Center in Juno Beach says it is partnering with the Perry J. Cohen Foundation to offer the course, named after one of the two 14-year old boys lost at sea in July of 2015.

Perry Cohen and Austin Stephanos left Jupiter in a boat on a fishing trip and they never returned. They were never found, but the 19-foot vessel was discovered months later near Bermuda. Officials believe it capsized during a storm.

The two-day course will be offered throughout the year, combining classroom instruction with hands-on, on the water training.

Perry Cohen's mother saying that by educating young people on boating safety and ocean stewardship, they are honoring her son's memory while helping to protect lives and the waters he loved.

Graduates of the course will meet the requirements to obtain a Florida Boating Safety Education Identification Card, which is required for some to operate powerboats in the state of Florida. They include anyone born on or after January 1st, 1988.

