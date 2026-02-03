Rep. Mast's 'Medal Of Sacrifice Act' Passes In House

A Florida congressman announces the passage in the House of his bill that creates the Medal of Sacrifice.

"It is of the highest importance to honor fallen law enforcement officers and first responders."

Stuart Republican Brian Mast says the very first medal was awarded by President Trump to three Palm Beach County Sheriff's motorcycle deputies who were killed by an out of control driver while working traffic detail back in November of 2024.

At the memorial for Ralph “Butch” Waller, Ignacio “Dan” Diaz Luis Paez, he made a realization.

"There's no medal which is awarded posthumously to law enforcement officers and first responders killed in the line of duty directly from the Office of the President and on behalf of a grateful nation."