South Florida Democrat Pleads Not Guilty To Campaign Finance Violations

South Florida Congresswoman Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick has pleaded not guilty to charges of campaign finance violations and stealing tax dollars.

The Democrat was not a courtroom for her arraignment today. Her legal team waived her appearance.

Cherfilus-McCormick is accused of conspiring to steal $5 million in federal COVID funds, which were part of an overpayment to her company Trinity Healthcare Services by the state. Prosecutors say that instead of reporting the error and paying back the money, she used it to fund her 2022 campaign and purchase jewelry.

The representative denies any wrongdoing. Her trial is set for late April.