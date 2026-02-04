Florida News

LISTEN: Florida Congressman Tells Sen. Chuck Schumer Where He Can Go

By Joel Malkin
House Republicans Meet To Discuss Budget Bill At The US Capitol

Photo: Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images News / Getty Images

A bill to require voters to show proof of U.S. citizenship to register to vote and photo I.D. at the polls was not included in a package to reopen the government.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer yesterday called the SAVE Act...

"nothing more than Jim Crow 2.0."

That clip was played for Southwest Florida Republican Congressman and candidate for Governor Byron Donalds on the Brian Mudd Show this morning.

The representative, who is Black, had this response.

"I've not heard that clip. But in short, Chuck Schumer can go to Hell."

Donalds voted against the spending package that ended a partial government shutdown because it only funds DHS for two weeks.

