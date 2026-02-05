10th Annual ManateeFest At Manatee Lagoon This Weekend

With cold temperatures returning, a large number of manatees could be gathering near a West Palm Beach power plant.

That was certainly the case on Tuesday when the folks at FPL's Manatee Lagoon counted 230 of the mammals, the highest number in the site's history.

The eco-discovery park was created by the power giant after years of manatees gathering in that spot for warmth.

"Our mission is to educate the public about manatees and then inspire communities to preserve and protect Florida's natural environment."

Education Coordinator Danielle Wertz says the 10th Annual ManateeFest is this weekend.

"We're so excited for our tenth anniversary."

Admission is always free to Manatee Lagoon, where people can watch the manatees gather and learn more about the marine animals in a fun way.

ManateeFest runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday..

Click Here for more information, including where to park.