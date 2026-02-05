Florida News

10th Annual ManateeFest At Manatee Lagoon This Weekend

By Joel Malkin
Photo: Samantha Haebich / iStock / Getty Images

With cold temperatures returning, a large number of manatees could be gathering near a West Palm Beach power plant.

That was certainly the case on Tuesday when the folks at FPL's Manatee Lagoon counted 230 of the mammals, the highest number in the site's history.

The eco-discovery park was created by the power giant after years of manatees gathering in that spot for warmth.

"Our mission is to educate the public about manatees and then inspire communities to preserve and protect Florida's natural environment."

Education Coordinator Danielle Wertz says the 10th Annual ManateeFest is this weekend.

"We're so excited for our tenth anniversary."

Admission is always free to Manatee Lagoon, where people can watch the manatees gather and learn more about the marine animals in a fun way.

ManateeFest runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday..

Click Here for more information, including where to park.

Manatee enthusiasts can dive into a world of excitement with:

Outdoor games like cornhole

KidzFunZone presented by Friends of Manatee Lagoon

Coastal cleanup activity

Mia’s Conservation Mission

Face painting

Giant sea-life puzzles

Selfie station with Mia and Friends

Local Shops and Eats: 

Visitors can explore and support a variety of small local businesses

Enjoy a delicious array of food options along your journey through ManateeFest

Relaxation Station:

Find tranquility and comfort at ManateeFest’s special relaxation spot featuring:

Adirondack chair seating

Picturesque views of the Lake Worth Lagoon

Giant puzzles

