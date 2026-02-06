Presidential Visit For Super Bowl Weekend

The White House says President Trump will spend the weekend in Palm Beach.

According to the calendar, Trump will leave Washington D.C. after signing some executive orders this afternoon. Timing of Air Force One's departure was not announced, but a VIP alert from the FAA goes into effect in the skies over Palm Beach at 8 p.m. tonight and expires at 11:30 Sunday night.

South Ocean Boulevard is already closed between South County Road and Southern Boulevard, near Mar-a-Lago. The road closure will stay in effect until further notice.

Trump will meet with the Honduran President at Mar-a-Lago tomorrow and attend his Super Bowl watch party on Sunday, before heading back to the White House.