Man Pleads Guilty To Modifying Pistol To Fire Like Machine Gun

A South Florida man pleads gulity to modifying a pistol to fire as a machine gun and other federal charges after a traffic stop in the state's capital.

22-year-old Justin Lombard of West Palm Beach was pulled over in Tallahassee last February for driving without headlights when an officer smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle.

Police confirmed the man did not have a medical marijuana card and a search turned up three mason jars filled with the drug, along with evidence of intent to distribute and a privately made 9mm pistol that had been altered to fire automatically.

Federal prosecutors say the case was investigated as part of Operation Take Back America. Lombard will be sentenced March 26th.