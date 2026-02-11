Tiger Woods' Son Charlie Commits To Play Golf For A Florida University

17-year-old Charlie Woods has announced his verbal commitment to FSU.

The Benjamin School junior is the son of golf legend Tiger Woods and will be a part of what is considered a strong Seminoles recruiting class for 2027 that includes Miles Russell, the top-ranked player in the American Junior Golf Association's Rolex Rankings.

The commitment ends months of speculation surrounding Woods’ recruitment. Interest intensified last fall when Florida State head coach Trey Jones watched Woods compete at the FHSAA Class 1A state championship, where he fired a team-best 68 to help Benjamin capture the state title.