Vero Beach Regional Adds 10th Destination

A small airport along the Treasure Coast is getting busier after American Airlines just started flying direct to Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

The inaugural flight to Charlotte-North Carolina took off from Vero Beach Regional Airport at noon today.

It's the second major route addition at the airport since December, when JetBlue began offering flights to New York's JFK and Boston's Logan. Vero Beach Regional now serves ten destinations across the country.

Local officials say it offers another option for local travelers who would otherwise need to drive north to Orlando or south to West Palm Beach in order to fly out of state.

Airport officials say construction is underway on a new terminal and baggage claim area. But some travelers raise concerns about parking availability.