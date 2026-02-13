Pres. Trump & First Lady To Stay At Mar-A-Lago After Visiting Fort Bragg

The Town of Palm Beach is notifying residents that South Ocean Boulevard is closed between South County Road and Southern Boulevard until further notice.

This is because President Trump is returning to town this weekend.

First, the president and first lady are visiting Fort Bragg in North Carolina to speak with members of the Special Forces team that helped capture Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro last month.

The president and first lady will then fly to Palm Beach, where Trump will hold private meetings and head back to Washington on Monday.

A VIP alert from the FAA goes into effect at 5 p.m. in the airspace above Palm Beach International and expires at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, President's Day.