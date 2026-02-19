Cop Who Handcuffed Tyreek Hill Shares His Thoughts About The Former Dolphin

The cop who once handcuffed now-former Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill is sharing exactly how he feels about the player.

Hill was pulled over for speeding outside Hard Rock Stadium before the 2024 season opener. He was pulled out of his car and forced to the ground by Miami-Dade Police officers before being placed in cuffs.

Now the man who handcuffed him, former Officer Danny Torres, has posted a message on Facebook, saying that "Karma" got Hill and calling him "entitled." Torres writes that the wide-out was an "embarrassment to the team and city that kissed" his behind.