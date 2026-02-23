Car Plunges Into West Palm Intracoastal Near Where Truck Did Same

A man is dead after crashing his car into the West Palm Beach Intracoastal Waterway.

Police say the driver crashed into a seawall and wound up in the water. The man was pulled out of the water and taken to a local hospital where he died.

Today's crash comes just a week after a truck plunged into the Intracoastal in the same location. A good Samaritan jumped into the water and rescued the driver and a passenger after the vehicle careened off a bridge.

They survived the crash and investigators believe alcohol may have played a role in the early morning incident.

The investigations into both accidents are ongoing.