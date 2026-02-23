Former FBI Agent Weighs In On Mar-A-Lago Shooting Investigation

The FBI is leading the investigation into an intruder at Mar-a-Lago who was shot dead by Secret Service and a deputy.

"Currently our Evidence Response Team is processing the scene, collecting evidence and we'll continue to work the scene for as long as it takes."

Miami FBI Special Agent Brett Skiles on the scene after the breach early yesterday morning, which resulted in the loss of life for 21-year-old Austin Tucker Martin of North Carolina, who had a rifle and a gas can with him.

Former FBI agent Stuart Kaplan tells CBS 12 News that he's not surprised with the result.

"When you think about perhaps trying to breach that perimeter, there will be consequences."

Authorities say Martin pointed the gun at the deputy and agents when he was shot. Kaplan sheds light on what investigators are likely looking at.

"I think certainly he had a motive or a plan to cause destruction inside Mar-a-Lago, certainly with the gasoline."

Kaplan explained to CBS 12 News that investigators will likely examine phones, laptops and other electronic devices, track vehicle movements using license plate readers, and review surveillance footage.

“We're going to go through those digital footprints that are left behind and most importantly, see whether or not he was on the radar to any local law enforcement and see how far back there was any planning and preparation.”

He said investigators will likely execute search warrants and analyze vehicle data to determine how the suspect arrived on the island and whether anyone assisted him.