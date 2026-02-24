Congressman Mast On What He Expects To Hear From Pres. Trump During SOTU

As President Trump prepares to give "State of the Union" address tonight, supporters in Congress will be listening intently.

"I both want to see him address all of the positive things that are going on and I also want to see him talk about all the things that are frustrating him because they're both important subjects."

Republican Congressman Brian Mast on the Brian Mudd Show today, said the president should point out the savings people will see when they file their taxes this year. He credits the "One Big Beautiful Act," which included new policies of no tax on tips or overtime.

As for things the Stuart Representative says Trump is frustrated about and should share with America...

"Everything from where the Democrats that will be sitting there are obstructionists to funding Homeland Security and enforcing the rule of law to anything else that they're obstructing which is lengthy."

Mast's special guest tonight will be Denise Waller, the widow of Palm Beach County deputy Ralph "Butch" Waller, one of three motorcycle deputies killed when a car ran off the road before Thanksgiving 2024.