Cognizant Classic Tees Off At PGA National Thursday

Traffic is busier than usual near PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, as the Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches gets underway.

Practice rounds are happening today as the field includes 56 PGA Tour winners, combining for more than 140 Tour titles.

Among those competing in this year's tournament are Palm Beach County native and nine-time Tour winner Brooks Koepka, the world's 11th ranked golfer Ben Griffin and last year's Cognizant Classic winner Joe Highsmith.

The first round begins tomorrow.

Paid General Parking is located off site at Dyer Park along Haverhill Road with complimentary shuttles to take spectators to the action through Sunday.

