Florida News

Florida News

 

Cognizant Classic Tees Off At PGA National Thursday

By Joel Malkin
Choose focus. A white golf ball near the golf hole and a flagpole on green grass.

Photo: Somchai Sookkasem / iStock / Getty Images

Traffic is busier than usual near PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, as the Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches gets underway.

Practice rounds are happening today as the field includes 56 PGA Tour winners, combining for more than 140 Tour titles.

Among those competing in this year's tournament are Palm Beach County native and nine-time Tour winner Brooks Koepka, the world's 11th ranked golfer Ben Griffin and last year's Cognizant Classic winner Joe Highsmith.

The first round begins tomorrow.

Paid General Parking is located off site at Dyer Park along Haverhill Road with complimentary shuttles to take spectators to the action through Sunday.

Click Here for more details.

Sponsored Content

Sponsored Content

 