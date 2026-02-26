As Secret Service Investigates Mar-a-Lago Breach We Revisit Sheriff's Words

The U.S. Secret Service continues to investigate how a man was able to walk through a gate and into a secure area at Mar-a-Lago last weekend.

Authorities say 21-year-old Austin Tucker Martin had a gun and a gas can and was shot dead by a deputy and two Secret Service agents, when he pointed the gun at them.

We spoke with Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw back in September, about security at the President's home after a woman showed up, claiming to be Trump's wife, months after first attempting to breach the property.

"Just because he's not there doesn't mean there's not an appropriate number of people that are still securing the place. And the reason is, somebody could go in there (and) plant a device before he gets here and then detonate the device after he gets here."

A Secret Service spokesperson says that the gate Martin walked through had just opened for a Mar-a-Lago employee to drive out. That is likely something the agency is now working on fixing, based on this comment from Sheriff Bradshaw.

"The place is just not wide open where people can just walk all over the place wherever they want to walk all over it. I mean, we're there along with the Secret Service most of the day and through the night to make sure that people don't just walk in there."