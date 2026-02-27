Fuel Fest Co-Hosted By Brother Of Late 'Fast & Furious' Star Paul Walker

The engines will be revving in West Palm Beach on Saturday as Fuel Fest returns to the South Florida Fairgrounds for a fifth time.

The event, which features over 900 cars, live music and celebrities, is hosted by the brother of the late "Fast and Furious" star Paul Walker.

"I wanted to create a fun way to also give back to Paul's charity, it's called Reach Out Worldwide. They help communities after natural disasters."

Cody Walker says Reach Out Worldwide helps communities trying to come back from natural disasters and the nonprofit has helped after hurricanes here in Florida.

As for the event:

"It's a gathering of people that just like cars. All ages, all makes and models are represented."

He tells CBS 12 News that new this year will be Lucha Libre Wrestling and "Fast and Furious" star Tyrese Gibson will cohost the event. There is also live music and an opportunity to sign up for "drift racing" at Fuel Fest.

It runs from 1 to 8 p.m.

Click Here to watch CBS 12's interview with Paul Walker.

Click Here for more information on Fuel Fest.