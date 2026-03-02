Former Therapist Faces Felony Child Abuse Charge For Striking Autistic Boy

A former occupational therapist from Palm Beach County faces child abuse charges after surveillance video shows him hitting a non-verbal autistic child with a shoe.

That video from Maximum Achievers in Lake Clarke Shores also shows 38-year-old Reylan Garnier throwing a shoe and a ball at close range towards the child.

"That's my biggest fear...you know to see my son get hurt and not be there to protect him."

The boy's mother, Diana Hernandez, telling CBS 12 News that she has hired an attorney.

She called 911 after noticing bruises and what appears to be a bite mark on the child.

Garnier has been fired and the business says it's working with authorities.

He was arrested and made his first court appearance over the weekend.

A judge set bond for Garnier at $7,500.

