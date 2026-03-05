Florida GOP Governor Candidate Says He Was Banned From Waffle House

A Republican candidate for governor says he's been banned from every Waffle House in Florida.
James Fishback says on "X" that the restaurant chain has also criminally trespassed his campaign from all of its restaurants.
Fishback was planning to visit every Waffle House in the state as part of his campaign tour and claims to have received permission from the company's corporate office. But, the politician says they have apparently changed their mind.
Fishback had already made stops at Waffle House locations in Jacksonville, St. Petersburg and a few other cities prior to this latest development.
Now, he says he will launch a pop-up restaurant called "Fishback Waffle Home" in select cities.
Fishback comes in fourth in an average of the latest GOP Primary polls, with Trump-endorsed Congressman Byron Donalds in the lead.