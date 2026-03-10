Note Threatening Explosive Device Found At Home In West Palm Beach

An investigation is underway after a heavy law enforcement presence converged on a West Palm Beach neighborhood.

Someone found a note last night, claiming there was an explosive device. City police and the Sheriff's Office responded to a home along Division Avenue where the note was found.

The Sheriff's Bomb Squad unit was brought out to the area, where some nearby homes were temporarily evacuated.

Residents were allowed to return to their homes about 90 minutes later.

Investigators say the note was linked to 32-year-old John Nordquist, who was already taken into custody on an unrelated charge earlier in the day.

