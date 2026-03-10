Palm Beach County Launching Its Home Buyer Match Pilot Program

Palm Beach County is getting ready to launch its new Homebuyer Match Pilot Program to help income-eligible buyers achieve the dream of home ownership.

The program will match up to $50,000 of what a resident puts towards their new home. It can be used on things like down payment assistance, closing costs or minor repairs.

Approved homebuyers must contribute at least $10,000 towards their purchase.

The county is launching its online pre-application portal on March 30th and those interested will have to complete an application and enter a random lottery selection.

There will be several virtual orientation sessions to assist would-be homebuyers, with the first one this Thursday at 10 a.m. at the County's Department of Housing and Economic Development website.