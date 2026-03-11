Sen. Rick Scott Accepting Applications For U.S. Service Academies

If you have a soon-to-be high school graduate at home who dreams of serving our nation in the armed forces while also earning a college degree, Senator Rick Scott has some news.

"One of the things I get to do is I get to nominate 15 people every year for each of the four military academies."

Scott, a Navy veteran, says the portal opened this week for students who want to be nominated for the U.S. Military, Naval, Air Force or Merchant Marine Academies. The Coast Guard Academy does not require a Congressional nomination.

"These are wonderful young men and women from Florida that have the opportunity. It changes their life and also they get to serve in the military and defend the freedom of this country."

Tuition, as well as room and board, are fully funded by the federal government in exchange for service upon graduation.

"I have 800-plus applications a year. The quality of the people, these seniors, it's unbelievable and it makes you feel very comfortable that this country is going to continue to prosper."

Nominations are accepted through September 25th online.