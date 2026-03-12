Elections Supervisor Wendy Sartory Link Shares Process For Recounts In PBC

A recount is coming in a South Florida mayoral race.

Just six votes separate Boca Raton Councilman Andy Thomson and Mike Liebelson.

Palm Beach County Elections Supervisor Wendy Sartory Link says she has to wait until after the 5 p.m. deadline for the curing of 24 vote-by-mail ballots in the race. They were either not signed the signature did not match the one on file.

"So they had the opportunity to sign a cured affidavit and send it back to us with a copy of their photo I.D., in which case it will count."

Link says that at 10 a.m. Friday, the Canvassing Board will do a logic and accuracy test of the machinery, followed by the recount.

A winner could be declared by the evening.

A recount will also be conducted on Lake Worth Beach Question 5, which resulted in an exact tie on election night. First, three ballots will have to be cured in that election.

A manual recount is expected to follow the machine recounts in both cases.