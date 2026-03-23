PBSO Deputy Fired Over Foot Fetish Account

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office has fired a deputy after an internal affairs investigation found that she operated a paid fetish-content account, used sick leave to film videos for it and appeared in uniform in at least one explicit post.

21-year PBSO veteran Deputy Brandi Tenlen was assigned to the Palm Beach County Courthouse and the report found that she created and managed an account on a subscription-based platform called FeetFinder.com, where she sold photos and videos centered around foot fetish content.

The investigation began last July after other deputies reported hearing that Tenlen was operating the account.

In a sworn statement, Tenlen acknowledged creating and operating the account, earning money from it, and failing to seek required approval for outside employment. She also admitted to deleting the account and its content after being notified of the investigation.