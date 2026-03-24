Former Boca Raton Mayoral Candidate Sues Winner Of The Race

The candidate who lost the Boca Raton Mayoral race after two recounts is suing the winner of the race.

Mike Liebelson filed the suit back on March 3rd in Palm Beach County Circuit Court, against Andy Thomson, his political consultant and a political action committee.

The suit alleges defamation and conspiracy over campaign mailers, text messages and other advertising that was distributed during the race.

It claims those ads contained "patently false and misleading statements" and that a cease-and-desist letter was sent back in February but the statements continued to be published in mailers, texts, and TV and social media advertising.

After a hand recount, Thomson was certified the winner of the race by just five votes over Liebelson.