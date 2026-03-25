Democrat Upsets Trump-Endorsed Candidate In Trump's State House District

The special election for the vacant state House seat in District 87 has been decided by fewer than 800 votes with the Democrat candidate on top.

Emily Gregory has 51 percent of the vote to Republican and Trump-endorsed candidate Jon Maples' 49 percent in a District that former Republican Representative Mike Caruso won by 19 points in November of 2024. Caruso left the seat last August when Gov. DeSantis appointed him to be the Palm Beach County Clerk of Court and Comptroller.

Gregory, who had never run for office before, will serve as the District 87 representative until November. There will be another election then, since Gregory will be filling the rest of what would have been Caruso's term.

Here's what Gregory had to say shortly after the results came in last night.

"I think it's a real reaction to the current policies at the national and state level. And I think that's a clear indication from voters, it's the wrong track and go ahead Legislatures, go ahead representatives...focus on property insurance, healthcare, education. Focus on the things that Floridians care about."

House Speaker Designate Sam Garrison put out a statement saying that the loss "stings but it does not deter him or us." He says "we will learn from" the results and "see you in November."

Voter turnout for the special election was just about 29 percent in the district that includes multiple coastal areas of Palm Beach County, including the Town of Palm Beach, where Mar-a-Lago sits.

We've reached out to Maples for reaction and to confirm whether he plans to run again in November but have not heard back.

Gregory indicates that she will be running, based on another comment in which she said "that is how I will win in November is by fighting for them (her constituents) and delivering for them."