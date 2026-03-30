Man Accused Of Stealing Election Equipment During Training Session

Reaction from the Republican Party of Florida to the arrest of an election volunteer in Palm Beach County for the theft of sensitive computer equipment.

John Panicci is accused of stealing an encrypted access key from a voter registration terminal during a training session at the Supervisor of Elections Office.

The session was held just five days before a special election that resulted in a Florida House District that includes Mar-a-Lago flipped from Republican to Democrat hands.

The Florida GOP issued a statement on social media, calling the situation “potential corruption in a razor-thin election.” Emily Gregory won by under 800 votes. The statement says the party will be "closely monitoring every development to ensure complete accountability and protect the integrity of our elections."