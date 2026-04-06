Mother Of Stabbing Suspect: Son Wasn't Taking His Medications

Authorities say the man who allegedly stabbed an elderly woman to death may have been 'off his meds.'

The probable cause affidavit in the arrest of 25-year-old Kersten Francilus has been released. The man is charged with First Degree Murder in the death of 73-year-old Joyce Ellen Thompson Adams and a prosecutor points to a possible motive.

"He spoke to law enforcement...the only way he could describe her is that she was Jewish."

Investigators say Francilus attacked Adams while she was walking her dog in a Stuart community last week, stabbing her at least 16 times

The suspect's mother says the knife used in the attack came from Francilus' home and that she normally hid the kinves because her son had not been taking his prescribed medications since February.

As for the 'Jewish' comment, Adams' daughter says there was nothing to connect her mother to Judaism.

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