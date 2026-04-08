Indian River Sheriff Announces 'Operation Spring Cleaning'

A Florida sheriff announces 19 arrests and one pending in a multi-month drug investigation titled "Operation Spring Cleaning."

Indian River County top cop Eric Flowers says authorities targeted homes that were linked to drug trafficking and overdose deaths.

"Our team, along with our federal partners, are proud today to announce this historic, historic drug case for Indian River County and to tell you that these people are off the streets and behind bars."

The sheriff says one person remains at large and he urges Prince Alexander Baby Brown to turn himself in.