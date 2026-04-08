WATCH: Sen. Ashley Moody In WPB, Pushes For Passage Of SAVE Act

Florida's junior U.S. Senator continues to push for the passage of the SAVE America Act.

"I firmly believe that with everything we are seeing, not here in Florida, but in many other states we have got to ensure that American citizens are the only ones voting in American elections."

Ashley Moody and fellow Florida Senator Rick Scott are co-sponsors of the bill that would require proof of U.S. citizenship to register to vote and legal I.D. at the polls.

She wants Congress to end the Easter recess, which is set to run through Friday.

"I keep pushing for all of us to be back up in Washington right now, along with some of my very dedicated colleagues, and I thank them for that."

Moody says that's not just to pass the SAVE Act, but also to fund the Department of Homeland Security, while a partial government shutdown continues.