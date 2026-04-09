Boca Raton Police Warn Of Rideshare-Linked Scam That Starts With A Text

A warning out of Boca Raton, where police say there is a rideshare-linked scam that is targeting the elderly.

Public Information Manager with the Boca Raton Police Department, Dylan Huberman, tells us that this happens on average multiple times per week.

You'll get a text, claiming to come from your bank and asking if you made a specific purchase. It directs you to text a "Y" or an "N" for "yes" or "no."

"If you answer that in any way, shape or form, the scammer will immediately give you a call and will follow up pretending to be either your bank or a bank investigator."

The scammer will tell the victim that they need to withdraw the money used to make the purchase and wait for an Uber or a Lyft to arrive.

"The person will then put their money in the rideshare, which was just ordered to your house or to your business. You'll put your things in the car, the Uber driver will drive it to wherever the scammer was and 'boom!' your things are gone."