South Florida Property Manager Accused Of Stealing $200K From HOA Arrested

A former South Florida property manager accused of stealing from two HOAs is now in custody.

46-year-old Alexandra Gonzalez was arrested at about 2 a.m. today in Martin County, where the properties she managed are located.

Sheriff's Officials say she stole $200,000 by writing checks to herself, forging signatures and falsifying records.

Lauren Provenzano is the HOA president at Whitemarsh Reserve.

"She was respectful. She responded to emails and attended monthly meetings and her demeanor was lovely. And so to see that she was doing all this behind the scenes, acting so duplicitous is...it's frightening actually."

Investigators tell CBS 12 News that Gonzalez faces 124 felony charges, including first-degree counts of fraud and grand theft.