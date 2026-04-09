Tiger Woods Officially Charged With DUI

Prosecutors in Martin County are officially charging Tiger Woods with Driving Under the Influence, nearly two weeks after his rollover crash on Jupiter Island.

The state wants to learn everything there is to know about the golfer's prescription medications, after he admitted to cops that he had taken pain pills on the morning of the crash.

Two hydrocodone tablets were found in Woods' pocket at the time of his arrest.

Court documents show he got his prescriptions at a pharmacy on Palm Beach.

Bodycam video shows Woods struggling with sobriety tests. He passed a breathalyzer but declined to take a urinalysis test and was charged with that.

A judge granted Woods permission to leave the country to attend inpatient treatment.